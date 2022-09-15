RIYADH — Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Muhammad Al-Bassami said that Saudi Arabia is working to build its own algorithms.



Addressing the second Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit here on Wednesday, he highlighted the steps taken by the Kingdom to employ artificial intelligence in security operations in the vicinity of the Two Holy Mosques and the Holy Sites in order to ensure the security of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.



Al-Bassami said that Public Security had enjoyed the partnership with a group of initiatives within the “Guests of Rahman” program during the last period. “A set of capabilities had been worked out using artificial intelligence, with establishing a platform called ‘Aamin,’ and cooperated with a number of companies to establish data analysis centers. This is in addition to empowering security men deployed in the field in using technology directly through several applications, apart from automated monitoring systems.



He stated that work is underway to create a community partnership program through the application “We are all safe,” in addition to working to establish and develop data centers, and rely on cloud computing services at the National Information Center.



Al-Bassami emphasized that there are great opportunities to use artificial intelligence in carrying out the tasks of Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages through facilitating the identification of pilgrims and lost pilgrims, apart from the management of crowds. “Preparations are being made to use drones to monitor traffic and transportation of pilgrims at the Holy Sites,” he said.



Al-Bassami revealed that the ‘Aber’ initiative will be implemented at the entry points of Makkah, saying that the initiative features programming all permits for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims so as to identify those who are permitted to enter the holy city.



We are heading now, in partnership with the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) to find a technical program based on artificial intelligence to be used at the Two Holy Mosques, where models and algorithms will be built for Saudi Arabia as there is no place in the world similar to the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest shrine.

