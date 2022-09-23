RIYADH — Saudi Space Commission launched on Thursday the Kingdom’s first astronaut program that include sending the first female to space in 2023.



The program is dedicated to train Saudi competent personnel to undertake long- and short-term space flights.



The program will enable Saudi astronauts to conduct scientific experiments and research for the betterment of humanity in priority areas such as health, sustainability and space technology.



The Saudi Astronaut Program, which is an integral part of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030, will send Saudi astronauts into space to help better serve humanity.



One of the astronauts will be a Saudi woman, whose mission to space will represent a historical first for the Kingdom.



Human space flights boost countries global leadership and competitiveness in areas such as science, engineering, and research and innovation.



In the coming months, the Kingdom plans to launch its National Space Strategy, which will reveal space programs and initiatives that aim to serve humanity from space.

