Tabuk: Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, is piloting SubSLAM, an advanced photogrammetry technology developed by VAARST, a leader in marine robotics. This technology is being used to produce high-resolution, 3D digital representations of Al Wajh Lagoon's coral reefs and vital habitats.



This state-of-the-art system is the most accurate underwater 3D real-time measurement system available on the market. VAARST’s photogrammetry and real-time intelligent data collection system are transforming how underwater ecosystems are mapped and preserved. This marks a first in Saudi Arabia and is a testament to RSG's commitment to sustainable and regenerative tourism.



SubSLAM's capabilities enable precise quantification and identification of corals and underwater objects using advanced 4K sensors. This technology guides remotely operated vehicles in detailed habitat inspections, comparing current and past imagery to monitor changes and promote biodiversity.



This technology also empowers RSG’s scientists, in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, to rapidly identify and classify marine species without the arduous task of reviewing hours of footage.



Furthermore, it effectively eliminates the risk of human error caused by fatigue.



This proactive approach is vital for addressing challenges like coral bleaching and invasive species, ensuring the Red Sea's beauty and diversity remain intact for visitors.



Regenerating oceans is central to RSG’s mission for a regenerative future.



The developer recently unveiled its Coral Commitment to safeguard and regenerate corals in the Red Sea and beyond. This significant initiative, announced on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai aboard the Ocean Xplorer vessel, included the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Coral Research & Development Accelerator Platform (CORDAP). At the same time, RSG launched the new brand for its marine life institute at Amaala, Corallium, and shared the successful outcomes of the first phase of its Coral Gardening Pilot Project, marking a significant step towards marine conservation.



The Red Sea destination recently welcomed its first guests. Two of its hotels are open for bookings and the Red Sea International Airport has been receiving a regular schedule of flights since September. Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities.