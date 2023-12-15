RIYADH — Qiddiya City revealed on Thursday plans for the world's first comprehensive gaming and esports district.



This pioneering project is set to position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for the flourishing gaming and esports industry.



Situated in the heart of Qiddiya City, this vibrant district is poised to become a major draw, featuring four state-of-the-art esports venues.



These venues are designed to host major global events and expect to attract up to 10 million visitors annually.



The development is part of a broader initiative to transform Qiddiya City into a premier destination for entertainment, sports, and culture, harnessing the universal appeal of play.



The gaming and esports district is ambitiously designed, featuring four dedicated esports arenas.



These will host a year-round roster of major esports events, with a combined seating capacity of 73,000, offering an unparalleled experience for esports enthusiasts.



According to the Qiddiya Investment Company’s Board of Directors, one of the venues will include the world's largest indoor LED screen in an esports arena, providing 5,300 seats and ranking it among the top three largest esports venues globally.



Abdullah Al Dawood, managing director of Qiddiya Investment Company, expressed pride in the project.



He stated, "Qiddiya City is thrilled to establish this groundbreaking gaming and esports district, delivering an immersive, gamified experience for both visitors and residents.”



The district will not only host elite esports clubs during tournaments but also provide a permanent base for up to 25 clubs.



These facilities are designed for living, training, and competing, fostering a vibrant esports community.



Additionally, Qiddiya City will welcome industry leaders, housing regional headquarters for over 30 top video game companies.



The Gaming & Esports District, spanning over 500,000 square meters, will integrate gaming spaces with 100,000 square meters of retail, dining, and entertainment options.



The district is envisioned as a haven for gamers, featuring gaming-themed apartments and hotels, creating a unique environment where gamers can live, work, and play.



This initiative is a central element of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, aiming to establish Saudi Arabia, with a significant proportion of gaming enthusiasts, as the global center for gaming and esports by 2030.



This announcement follows closely on the heels of the unveiling of a new vision for Qiddiya: a concept centered on the power of play.



Qiddiya City promises unparalleled experiences in entertainment, sports, and culture, with more attractions set to be announced in the near future.

