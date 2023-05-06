Qatar’s vibrant ICT sector spurs the development of an advanced knowledge economy, demonstrating solid progress in this field. The country has invested in and built a robust ICT infrastructure over the past decade that can be the backbone of digital economy.

A well-developed, high-quality, affordable ICT infrastructure is key to promoting the industry and enabling digital transformation across all economic sectors noted, Qatar’s ICT Landscape and Digital Trends report released by Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA).

“Qatar has an excellent fiber and mobile infrastructure including 5G, that together with recent investments in data centers can help strengthen the digital economy. This infrastructure is core to supporting individuals increasing demand for connectivity as well as meeting public and business sector needs related to cloud services, IoT, big data and more.”

It further said, over the past decade, Qatar has invested in and built a robust ICT infrastructure that can serve as the backbone of the digital economy. The importance of localising data center capacity grows with Qatar’s increasing focus on boosting cloud services and edge computing domestically, following global trends with the intention of becoming a digital hub. Localised data centers reduce latency for regional users, enable cost-effective solutions and lower energy costs, and increase reliability of solutions given the strong local infrastructure.

The overall mobile connectivity speed in Qatar is at the top worldwide. Qatar’s mobile infrastructure is world-class and 5G implementation has been extensive enabling the market to more effectively leverage other emerging technologies like IoT and cloud services.

Significant investments and progress have been made in localising data centers in Qatar, it added.

The report noted that the data centers connectivity in Qatar include, Meeza which is within the Qatar Science and Technology Park and has constructed 4 Tier III certified data centers; in 2022, Microsoft launched their global data center in Qatar and hosting Microsoft Azure within Meeza and Ooredoo’s data centers.

Cloud services and accompanying data centers are central to Qatar’s transformation into an international digital hub.

MoCI's Single Window platform has been active for the past three years, bringing major improvements in Qatar’s business environment with currently about 70 percent of transactions for business registrations online. Furthermore, the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), Qatar Free Zones (QFZ), and Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), offer streamlined licensing platforms.

