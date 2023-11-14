Doha, Qatar: An exciting new locally developed ride-hailing application - focused on safe, convenient, and cost-effective transportation – has been launched in Qatar. Created by Qatari company badr Technology, the “badrgo” app went live on Google Play and Apple Store on November 2, 2023, and it will offer a reliable and flexible user-friendly transportation solution for Qatar’s citizens, residents, and visitors.

The company’s Chief Technical Officer, Mohamed El Idi, said: “We are delighted to be playing a vital role in Qatar’s transport landscape. It’s important to highlight that badrgo is licensed and registered with the Ministry of Transport to ensure our customer’s trust.”

El Idi added that badrgo includes new features not found in other ride applications, while its cost-effective offerings would be greatly welcomed by users.

“We expect our low rates, starting at QR7, to be appealing to our riders. Badrgo will also be unique in that it will maintain consistent pricing unaffected by traffic, or surges in demand,” he said.

As part of its launch, badrgo announced “Ride and Win” campaign for passengers, offering a range of prizes from shopping vouchers to the grand prize of a brand-new 2024 model Kia Seltos. There will be 10 e-draws and in every draw badrgo will select 15 winners and announce them on its social media channels. The campaign will take place from November 5, 2023 to February 12, 2024.

Passengers will be able to block-book the badrgo service in advance - by the hour, or monthly deals via booking for the whole month to get special deals with the drivers– to cover regular trips such as school, university or work. They will also be able to fully customise their ride experience by adding or dropping stops as they go.

El Idi, said: “Our development team consists of the best application engineers and developers, and we worked carefully on developing badrgo to meet the local market’s evolving needs and international standards. In particular, we focused on designing the application to be user-friendly and fast to provide an exceptional experience for our customers and drivers.”

To help achieve its goals of providing a unique transportation experience, the company has placed great significance on the role of the drivers being used.

El Idi added: “All drivers are registered as per the rules and regulations in Qatar. Drivers are important partners in badrgo’s journey, as they are pivotal to ensuring an exceptional transportation experience for passengers. We have built a dedicated support system for drivers and in return for their trust in us - a new and innovative Qatari brand - badrgo will offer them exciting prizes and rewards.”

badr Technology is already planning to grow the brand globally. El Idi said: “After we successfully establish badrgo in Qatar, we proudly aspire in the next few months to expand the badrgo experience all over the Middle East and Asia.”

