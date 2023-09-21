Doha, Qatar: The stages for completing the vehicle parking management project in Qatar have been revealed, with the reduction of traffic congestion and enhancing the quality of life in urban and residential areas being the goal.

The announcement took place at a joint press conference involving the Technical Office of the Minister of Municipality, the Digital Innovation Department of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology's Digital Industry Sector, and the Public Works Authority "Ashghal."

They unveiled plans for the installation of sensors and identification panels in public parking lots located in West Bay, the Corniche, and Central Doha.

The objective of the parking regulation project in Qatar is to attain several positive outcomes, ultimately enhancing the quality of life in both urban centers and residential areas. The most significant of these objectives include:

- Minimizing congestion and traffic bottlenecks in heavily populated areas by efficiently organizing and utilizing parking spaces. - Promoting the adoption of public transportation to lower emissions, decrease pollution, and alleviate traffic congestion on the roads. - Enhancing road traffic safety rates and decreasing violations associated with improper parking. - Maximizing the efficient utilization of Qatar's road and land resources while enhancing the return on investment in infrastructure, which can be directed towards development initiatives.

Engineer Mohammed Ali Al Marri, who leads the Doha City Design Team at Ashghal stated that the infrastructure for around 18,210 vehicle parking lots has been finished in various locations.

Iman Al Kuwari, the Director of the Digital Innovation Department at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, remarked: "The integration of the smart parking service, empowered by Tasmu's central platform technologies, represents a significant technological advancement in promoting comfort and well-being for all. It also plays a crucial role in enhancing traffic flow and reducing congestion. This service was developed with the goal of improving users' parking experience by making it easier to find parking spaces."

Efficient parking management is recognized as a vital component in advancing Qatar's National Vision 2030, the State Parking Master Plan 2022, and the Qatar Transport Master Plan 2050.

Efforts are in progress to ensure that the smart parking management system within the Tasmu project encompasses all aspects concerning parking reservations, fee collection, violation control, and enforcement of penalties in alignment with the provisions of the law and ministerial recommendations.

The Technical Office at the Ministry of Municipality is actively engaged in finalizing the roadmap for overseeing both public and private parking in the country and involves collaboration with Ashghal and pertinent departments within the Ministry, notably municipalities, project management, and information systems management.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

