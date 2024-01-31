Doha, Qatar: The current year is witnessing a boost in electronic devices in Qatar as the market is projected to amount to $463.80m in 2024, a report by Statista revealed.

In the devices market, Telephony dominates with a projected market volume of $334.20m this year.

However, the revenue is expected to show an increase in compound annual growth rate of 0.89 percent, resulting in a market volume of $480.50m by 2028.

On the other hand, most of the revenue in the global outlook will be generated in China, which amounts to $150bn in 2024. The researchers also highlighted that the revenues for laptops are expected to reach $76.2m in 2024.

The report also shows that the laptop market is poised for a compound annual growth rate of 2.5 percent by the next four years. However, China stays on top with the highest revenue generated with $23,380m this year, when compared globally.

In terms of per-person revenues in Qatar, laptop devices will generate about $27.86 in 2024, states Statista. However, by 2028, the volume in the laptop market is anticipated to reach 87.0k pieces units. The sector is expected to experience a volume growth of 1.3 percent in 2025, says the report adding that the demand for high-end laptops in the country has skyrocketed, with consumers seeking top-notch performance and sleek designs.

Earlier, the report indicated that the consumer electronic demand in Qatar was on the rise and projected to reach $721m in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 1.01 percent by 2028. In comparison to the worldwide market, China generates the most revenue, amounting to $218.6bn in the same year.

The analysts also accentuated that the revenue of the Smartphone market in Qatar will reach an estimation of $325.5m, while the market projects an annual growth of 0.62 percent by 2028.

Comparatively, again China tops the nations with the highest revenue generated in the Smartphone market, amounting to $105.5bn in 2024.

However, in terms of per-person revenues in Qatar, $118.90 is generated in 2024. The report stated: “Looking ahead, the volume in the Smartphones market is expected to reach 0.8m pieces units by 2028.”

Next year, however, the market expects to experience a volume growth of 1.1 percent. The average volume per person in the Smartphones market is also projected to reach 0.3 units this year.

“Qatar’s smartphone market is experiencing a surge in demand for high-end devices, driven by the country’s affluent population and their preference for the latest technology,” it added.

