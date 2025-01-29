DOHA: As part of its commitment to ensuring that all members of society can access digital services with ease and at affordable costs while fostering their effective and sustainable use, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has launched the 2024 Digital Inclusion Index for the State of Qatar.

This report represents a significant step toward building an inclusive digital society that guarantees equal access to digital services for all. It highlights the evolution of digital inclusion as a cornerstone of the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.

The launch event was attended by Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, along with the Ministers and representatives from various government and private entities.

The Digital Inclusion Index aims to enhance international collaboration in digital transformation by facilitating the exchange of expertise and knowledge and fostering strategic partnerships. It will be continuously updated to align with ongoing digital advancements.

The report serves as a roadmap to promote digital inclusion in Qatar, focusing on ensuring that all members of society can benefit from the opportunities offered by digital technology regardless of their social or economic background.

It provides comprehensive insights through seven key pillars, including digital access, ability, affordability of digital services, policies and regulations, attitudes toward digital technology, adoption and impact, and the importance of digital content. These pillars help shed light on the challenges and opportunities faced by different societal segments in achieving digital inclusion.

The report highlights the notable achievements that have positioned Qatar as second regionally and 16th globally in digital inclusion.

Comprehensive 5G and 4G network coverage played a significant role in attaining these rankings, reflecting substantial investments in digital infrastructure.

Additionally, digital capacity-building programs, such as the "Better Connections" program and the "SafeSpace" platform, have enhanced the skills of more than 1.5 million migrant workers and raised awareness of digital safety and security. These initiatives align with the sixth pillar of the Digital Agenda 2030, which envisions building an advanced digital society that leads the future.

The report further notes that 77 percent of Qatar's population aged 15 years and older have completed secondary education, directly contributing to their digital skills and ability to interact with modern technologies. This progress is attributed to the country’s investments in the education and ICT sectors, paving the way for building a digitally empowered society.

Moreover, affordable digital services, enabled by public-private partnerships, have increased the adoption of these services, further supporting digital equity.

The report also emphasizes that advanced regulatory frameworks focusing on technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are essential in fostering digital trust. It revealed that 83 percent of Qatar's population rely on basic digital activities, reflecting the nation's success in creating a trusted and attractive digital environment.

However, the report outlines existing challenges in integrating advanced technologies, particularly for groups with lower digital proficiency. It underscores the importance of targeted programs tailored to the needs of these groups to bridge the digital gap.

According to the report, Qatar aims to enhance its leading position in digital inclusion regionally and globally by continuously investing in digital infrastructure and education. Future goals include a 10 percent increase in digital access, a 30 percent improvement in digital competencies for citizens and residents, and a 20 percent boost in digital trust. These objectives are supported by planned initiatives, including tailored training programs to empower senior citizens in digital transformation and enhance inclusion for those with limited digital skills.

Commenting on the launch, Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Industry Development at MCIT Reem Al Mansoori said: "Digital inclusion is a cornerstone of Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030, ensuring that every member of society is empowered to thrive amid the rapid pace of technological advancement, including AI. The Digital Inclusion Index is both a benchmark and a roadmap, aligned with our vision to build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. As emerging technologies reshape industries and societies, inclusion becomes critical - not just to unlock innovation, but to ensure no one is left behind. By expanding access and enhancing digital literacy, we are strengthening Qatar’s global leadership in technology and laying the foundation for a future-ready society equipped to navigate and harness the opportunities of the digital age."

For her part, Director of the Digital Society and Digital Competencies Department at MCIT Duha Al Buhendi said: "The Digital Inclusion Index is part of our ongoing efforts to achieve the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030. This report lays the foundation for designing innovative policies and programs that enhance digital equity and expand access to digital technology. We will continue to work toward ensuring that digital services reach every individual in the community while enhancing their digital skills in alignment with the aspirations of the Digital Agenda 2030."

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

