Saudi Arabia - Manga Productions, a subsidiary of Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) which produces animations, video games and comics, is moving its headquarters to Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City opening in 2024.

The relocation of Manga Productions’ headquarters will ignite a new media sector within the City. It will support the City’s aims to foster a new generation of creative Saudi talents and enable young creative minds to live, learn, share and grow. Manga Productions will also benefit from the City’s culture of encouraging global collaboration, enabling further partnerships with international creatives.

Manga Productions will be a haven for young Saudi talents to explore and enjoy its different offerings. The company is designing and facilitating workshops in the City to provide a curated educational programme on the industry to train, empower and inspire Saudi youth.

Heroes of tomorrow

Dr Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said: “At Manga Productions, we aim to inspire the heroes of tomorrow. Our new headquarters in Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will allow us to cultivate a culture of youth and creativity, create opportunity and inspire minds of the creative industry, while fostering young Saudi talent.”

David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, said: “Manga Productions’ new headquarters will form part of the City’s human-centered ecosystem, which puts Saudi youth at its core. It will support the goals of the City and Vision 2030 to provide skills and opportunities for young Saudi talents, inspire them to realise their creative ambitions, while attracting global talent.”

Manga Productions is a pioneer of Saudi Arabia’s media and creative content sector, developing inspiring and positive content that targets all different local and international groups of society. Manga Productions produced the first ever Saudi Japanese animation movie, The Journey, in partnership with TOEI Animation, one of the oldest and most renown Japanese studios.

The Journey marked a pivotal moment for Saudi Arabia’s creative industry and showcased Saudi culture and the historical stories of the Arabian Peninsula to international audiences across the globe.

Bringing innovation

Manga Productions brings its innovation to the City, combining the creative industry, enhance public academic and industrial partnership, and social development in Saudi Arabia.

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City is located in Irqah neighborhood, adjacent to Wadi Hanifa, on an area spreading over 3.4 square kilometres.

