Otis Worldwide Corporation, the world’s leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service, has launched its new Otis ONE IoT service platform in the Middle East.

The new smart solution combines Otis' more than 30 years of remote monitoring experience with the latest in cloud technology, machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT).

It provides transparent, real-time monitoring to customers and service professionals, and can proactively identify and addresses potential issues to keep elevators and escalators running, and – in the event of a shutdown – resume service faster.

It is now available in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Smart and sustainable cities require smart vertical mobility. With the Otis ONE solution, we are proud to support our customers in the Middle East to achieve their goals as they create and develop ambitious urbanization programs as part of UAE Next 50, Dubai 2040 and Saudi Vision 2030," remarked Ozgur Aren, Market Group Leader, Otis Middle East, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Ukraine & CIS.

Powered by sensors installed on the elevators and escalators, the Otis ONE solution continuously monitors performance and can notify maintenance teams of their condition. Often, issues can be resolved remotely and before a breakdown.

If technicians need to be dispached on site, they can access fault information and the parts needed for repair in advance, making it possible to quickly and effectively return the elevator to service.

"The Otis ONE solution also powers the eView display in-car screen. During normal operation, the eView display can share information such as news and building updates with passengers," stated Aren.

In the event of a technical breakdown, the screen can turn into an innovative video connection between the passengers in the elevator car and Otis experts at the Otisline customer centre, he added.

