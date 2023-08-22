Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has supported the American company Orion Applied Sciences and Technology (OrionAST) in establishing its regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The launch of the innovative technology and service-based company’s Dubai operation reflects the chamber’s continuing success in achieving its strategic priorities by attracting business and investments to the emirate, said a statement.

Over the last decade, OrionAST has established itself as a leading global provider of high-resolution satellite data across multiple industries and verticals. OrionAST’s decision to expand into Dubai underlines the emirate’s competitive advantages and unique business environment, which support the success of companies of all sizes across diverse sectors.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai has always actively sought to attract innovators, visionaries, and entrepreneurs. We are proud to have assisted an innovative company of OrionAST’s calibre with setting up its regional headquarters in the emirate and look forward to further supporting them in their global endeavours, which are particularly relevant given the UAE’s space ambitions.”

Lootah added: “Dubai International Chamber plays an instrumental role in consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading destination for foreign direct investment and a launchpad for expansion into global markets.”

Commenting on the company’s decision to leverage Dubai as a base for expansion in the MEA region, Alvin Alexander, Founder and CEO of OrionAST, said: “The UAE is distinguished by its leadership in the business world across various sectors and its honourable history of supporting innovation and culture. Through this partnership, OrionAST and Open Skies Industries will create great value for the UAE and the region in general.”

Established in the United States in 2013, OrionAST is a leading technology services company dedicated to the development of space operations with diverse applications. OrionAST has since expanded in a range of areas including agriculture, climate change, oil and gas pipeline safety, maritime concerns such as oil spills and algal blooms, and environmental monitoring and research.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).