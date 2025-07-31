Northstar Telecom Solutions, the regional distributor for IO by HFCL, has announced the appointment of Northstar Computer Trading based in the UAE, as the official distributor for the IO by HFCL portfolio across the United Arab Emirates.

IO by HFCL is a cutting-edge Wi-Fi and networking solution built for high-performance, scalable deployments across enterprise, education, hospitality, healthcare, public venues, and smart city sectors.

With increasing demand in the UAE for reliable and cost-effective wireless infrastructure, this partnership ensures local availability, technical support, and fast fulfilment to meet customer needs.

"Northstar Computer Trading LLC brings strong local knowledge, established client relationships, and a proven track record in IT distribution across the UAE," said Tony Chacko, the Operations Director at Northstar Telecom Solutions.

"Their appointment is a key step in strengthening our regional distribution strategy and supporting UAE customers with best-in-class wireless networking solutions from IO by HFCL," he added.

Northstar Telecom Solutions, through its expanding network of partners and distributors, continues to make IO by HFCL a competitive and accessible choice in the Gulf region for next-generation enterprise Wifi connectivity.

