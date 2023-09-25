Qatar - Collaboration to transform Qatar into a global business hub, empowering foreign businesses to operate seamlessly and establish a strong foundation for growth.



Ooredoo signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) to support international businesses and investments in the country.



The new strategic partnership announced yesterday aims to expand the connectivity and ICT solutions available to prospective and existing investors and businesses in the free zones.



This collaboration is set to transform Qatar into a global business hub, empowering foreign businesses to operate seamlessly within the country and establish a strong foundation for their growth.



The agreement was signed by Sheikh Ali bin Jabor al-Thani, chief executive officer, Ooredoo Qatar and Sheikh Mohamed HF al-Thani, chief executive officer, QFZ at Ooredoo’s headquarters.



Sheikh Ali said, "Ooredoo is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and connectivity services that empower businesses of all sizes and sectors to thrive. This landmark partnership with QFZ marks a significant milestone in our dedication to supporting international businesses and investment in the country, significantly contributing to upgrading Qatar's business ecosystem, fostering innovation, and – ultimately - driving economic growth.”



As part of this agreement, Ooredoo will offer a comprehensive suite of business products and services, encompassing fixed and mobile connectivity services, as well as cutting-edge ICT solutions.



These offerings will be extended to QFZ and its network of investors, providing them with preferential commercial terms and making it easier than ever to establish and expand their operations.



Sheikh Mohamed said, “This partnership marks a key milestone for expanding the ICT and telecommunications services that QFZ investors can leverage in the free zones. As the Ooredoo presence comes online through a dedicated office in the Investor Relations Center in the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone, investors will be able to integrate state-of-the-art ICT and telecoms services seamlessly into their businesses, offered at a lower cost and in a customised and tailor-made manner to meet business needs.”



QFZ was established in 2018 and launched soft operations in 2020 to oversee and regulate world-class free zones in Qatar and secure fixed investments within the zones. It offers outstanding opportunities and benefits for businesses seeking to establish operations and expand regionally and globally, providing quality infrastructure, a skilled workforce, 100% foreign ownership, access to investment funds, tax exemptions and partnership opportunities with Qatari entities.

