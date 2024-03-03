Ooredoo Group has announced a new venture of Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming with the launch of its first-ever streaming platform, 'Go Play Market', in partnership with MediaKind and supported by Microsoft.

The signing ceremony took place during the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona.

Leveraging MediaKind's advanced technology platform, powered by Microsoft Azure, 'Go Play Market' offers a wide range of entertainment options - including live TV channels, video-on-demand, and much more - from various digital players and content partners through a single platform.

The platform has been officially launched in six of Ooredoo Group's markets, including Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives - catering not only to Ooredoo customers but also expanding its reach to non-Ooredoo subscribers in these markets.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group MD and CEO, Ooredoo, said: “With 'Go Play Market', our goal is to establish a comprehensive entertainment hub, tailored to meet the diverse preferences of our customers, as well as non-Ooredoo subscribers, across multiple markets. Our collaboration with MediaKind and Microsoft to launch 'Go Play Market' marks a significant milestone in our efforts to broaden our offerings and upgrade the entertainment experience for everyone in the markets where this platform is accessible.”

Allen Broome, CEO, MediaKind, said: “Collaborating with Ooredoo and Microsoft on the launch of 'Go Play Market' is a thrilling venture for MediaKind. We are proud to leverage our cloud native MediaFirst and Aquila live streaming platforms to create cutting-edge entertainment services matching Ooredoo’s market ambitions for the region.”

Paco Salcedo, general manager enterprise, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa at Microsoft, said: “Partnering with Ooredoo Group and MediaKind for the inauguration of 'Go Play Market' marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to revolutionise the entertainment landscape. By leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities of Microsoft Azure, we're enabling 'Go Play Market' to offer a rich and diverse range of content to audiences in Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives."

