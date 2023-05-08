Leading international communications company Ooredoo has announced a strategic agreement with Axon, a global leader in connected public safety technologies to provide state-of-the-art IoT managed connectivity.

With this partnership, Ooredoo, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) managed connectivity and solutions to customers across its global footprint, will be Axon’s preferred connectivity provider in Middle East and North Africa, covering Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Iraq and Bahrain.

Axon, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, leverages a suite of connected devices and software solutions for public safety. Axon’s network includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities.

International IoT

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Group, said: "We are proud to associate with Axon, as a world leader in its sector, and first of what we hope will be many partnerships to help us achieve the strategic goal of growing in international IoT managed connectivity market. In partnering with Axon to provide state-of-the-art IoT managed connectivity to leading international players, we clearly demonstrate our commitment to digital transformation, to investment in innovation, and to offering our customers the best products, services and technologies – enabling them to upgrade their worlds.”

Ooredoo stands to consolidate and build on its profile as leading IoT managed connectivity provider reinforced across the region.

The group’s customers – including some of the world’s largest manufacturers of connected products - will benefit from the best IoT managed connectivity in the region, with full local support and single points of contact. End-to-end customers will also experience enhanced services.

Ooredoo Group operating companies in Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq and Oman will feature in the partnership, which will take shape via a phased roll-out.-- TradeArabia News Service

