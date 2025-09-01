Qatar - Ooredoo and Qatar Airways have announced a strategic partnership to enhance Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud, and Cybersecurity capabilities in Qatar.



The signing of the “landmark” Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reaffirms a partnership that has spanned 15 years of co-innovation.



The latest collaboration aims to leverage the combined expertise of the two industry leaders to drive innovation and accelerate digital transformation at national and regional levels.



This partnership will facilitate the creation of a national AI hub, delivering state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced tools, and robust data security frameworks.



By aligning with Qatar’s long-term vision for technological leadership and economic diversification, Ooredoo and Qatar Airways are laying the foundation for an intelligent, AI-driven future.



A key aspect of this collaboration is the investment in local talent. Through targeted training and upskilling programmes, the partnership will nurture the next generation of AI, Cloud, and Cybersecurity professionals, support sustainable development, and reinforce Qatar’s leadership in technological excellence.



Further underscoring its commitment, Ooredoo’s investment in the NVIDIA GPU platform, a cutting-edge solution, was operationalised in July 2025. This platform will provide businesses, government entities, and developers with unprecedented high-performance processing capabilities, enabling them to innovate with greater speed and effectiveness.



Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer, at Ooredoo, said, “At Ooredoo, we are committed to unleashing AI's transformative power to enhance human potential and redefine what's achievable. This strategic alliance with Qatar Airways merges our respective expertise to position Qatar as a global leader in AI advancement and digital innovation.



“We take pride in spearheading this visionary initiative toward a comprehensively digitally empowered future where advanced technology drives growth.”



Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Badr Mohammed al-Meer, said, “Leveraging technology to drive innovation has been a cornerstone of Qatar Airways digital strategy. We have already implemented a wide-range of AI applications across our operations, with additional opportunities in the pipeline to elevate the customer experience, empower our workforce and improve operational efficiencies.”



“Through this partnership, we are proud to advance Qatar Airways role as a national AI champion by sharing our practical experience of such implementation at scale. This collaboration supports the wider national ambition to accelerate AI adoption across various sectors and together we are setting new benchmarks for excellence across multiple industries.”



By integrating Ooredoo’s AI infrastructure with Qatar Airways’ operational and technology expertise, this partnership will enable the delivery of more innovative and connected experiences across telecommunications, aviation, and beyond.



It reflects a shared commitment to building a knowledge-based, technology-driven economy and reaffirms Qatar’s position as a regional leader in digital innovation.

