Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications operator, and Alfardan Group LLC, a premier family-owned conglomerate, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to upgrade connectivity and enhance technological infrastructure in Qatar.

The MoU, signed by Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, and Omar Hussain Alfardan, President and CEO of Alfardan Group, focuses on delivering Ooredoo’s advanced 5G solutions and providing the latest in Wi-Fi technology for Alfardan properties and worksites. Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, commented, “We are excited to partner with Alfardan Group, a prestigious name in Qatar’s business landscape. This collaboration will not only enhance connectivity and technological capabilities across their properties but also contribute significantly to Qatar’s digital transformation."

Omar Hussain Alfardan, President and CEO of Alfardan Group, added, “Our partnership with Ooredoo aligns perfectly with our vision to integrate cutting-edge technology into our operations, ensuring the highest standards of service and efficiency. By upgrading our network with Ooredoo’s solutions and comprehensive coverage, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our clients and stakeholders, reinforcing our position as industry leaders committed to our nation’s growth and development.”

