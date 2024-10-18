e& UAE, telecommunication arm of e&, is pioneering the future of wireless technology and high-speed connectivity with the world’s first Wi-Fi 8 prototype, showcased at Gitex Global, the world’s largest technology exhibition.

The Wi-Fi 8 prototype aims to deliver data rates of up to 100 Gbps, making it ideal for high-bandwidth applications such as 4K and 8K video streaming, and low-latency applications such as virtual and augmented reality.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Senior Vice President/Access Network Development, e& UAE said: “The Wi-Fi 8 prototype at Gitex represents a leap forward in connectivity, offering ultra-fast speeds that unlock a world of possibilities. This prototype demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional value to our customers and driving meaningful change in the digital era. We are dedicated to deliver innovative solutions that empower our clients and foster the adoption of advanced technologies throughout the UAE and beyond."

Increase in data transmission rates

Wi-Fi 8 is set to revolutionise wireless technology, outperforming its forerunners in numerous ways. Among its anticipated advancements is a remarkable increase in data transmission rates. Built on the achievements of earlier versions, Wi-Fi 8 aims to provide ultra-high throughput, advanced modulation techniques, and expanded spectrum usage. The new mm Wave frequency band enhances Wi-Fi 8 by providing access to a larger spectrum of frequencies, facilitating increased bandwidth and enabling data transfer speeds of up to 100 Gbps.

To ensure the security of enhanced connectivity, Wi-Fi 8 will incorporate cutting-edge protective measures, including next-generation encryption standards, quantum-resistant security, and enhanced authentication methods.

