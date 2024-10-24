Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has launched two new sandboxes under the Dubai Sandbox initiative, aimed to boost innovation and accelerate regulatory advancements in the gig economy and PropTech sectors.

Sandbox Dubai is a centralised, innovative platform that offers a structured approach to regulatory modernisation, enabling innovators and companies to test their products, services, and business models under adaptive regulatory supervision.

Recently approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of DFF, the initiative is a key element in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), aiming to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next 10 years and cement its leadership among the top three economies of the future.

Gig Economy

The Gig Economy Sandbox aims to explore more flexible ways of working for Dubai’s population and inform relevant regulatory frameworks in key industries to ensure their readiness for the future.

PropTech

The PropTech Sandbox aims to foster a regulatory environment that accelerates the adoption of emerging technologies, enhancing the efficiency, sustainability, and accessibility of Dubai’s real estate sector.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, underscored the role of ‘Sandbox Dubai’ in bringing together stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to collaboratively shape regulations and accelerate regulatory modernisation across key industries.

He highlighted that the initiative fosters a supportive environment to speed up the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, innovative practices, and emerging business models. This is to enhance the agility of Dubai’s economy and labour markets, positioning the city as a global leader in embracing future-forward practices and technologies.--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).