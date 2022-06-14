Omani software company PhazeRo has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft to help identify growth opportunities and accelerate innovation for the software consulting firm in Oman and across the Middle East.

The MoU was signed during the third day of COMEX 2022, the largest technology, communications, innovation and digital transformation show in Oman.

Microsoft will provide cross-selling support for opportunities within PhazeRo’s core competency, such as web development and AI-based applications. Microsoft will also provide access to online learning materials to upskill technical capabilities, free credits to Microsoft Online services such as Office 365 to facilitate rapid prototyping and scaling, and access to Microsoft pre-sales consultants to support PhazeRo in large-scale opportunities, said a statement.

“At PhazeRo we believe in investing heavily in the growth of our talent to ensure they adapt as markets change. This agreement will enable us to access the tools and resources to do so by building on our technical capabilities,” said Masoud Al Rawahi, Founder and CEO at PhazeRo.

“Most importantly, our partnership with Microsoft will support our efforts to significantly scale and grow our business as well as our capabilities, with a view to accelerate innovation, maximize new opportunities and enhance our competitiveness.”

Through the new partnership, Microsoft will assist PhazeRo in developing and sourcing speakers for business ecosystem events such as bootcamps, hackathons and tech contests. Meanwhile, PhazeRo will consider Microsoft Azure its preferred cloud platform to develop, build and host end customer solutions. The two will also collaborate on end-customer workshops to drive more pipeline for both parties around Azure.

“Microsoft has long been committed to supporting enterprises in their contribution to establishing Oman as a modern, knowledge-based economy,” said Sheikh Saif Hilal Al Hosni, Country Manager at Microsoft Oman and Bahrain. “With innovation as a core foundation of a sustainable, competitive economy that is productive and diverse, it is important to empower people and organisations with the right tools and resources that will enhance their capability to innovate better and faster.”

