Muscat: Oman is quietly forging its own path in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), positioning itself as a rising star in the region’s digital transformation. While countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar dominate the headlines with their massive tech industries, Oman is quietly cultivating a unique market with enormous potential. In 2025, Oman’s computing market is projected to generate US$180.8 million, and it’s on a steady growth trajectory with a 3.69% annual growth rate through 2029. This presents an exciting opportunity for both consumers and businesses to tap into a market that’s ripe for innovation.

Oman has a unique charm that makes it an appealing market, especially for those looking to step into something fresh and less competitive. Unlike the bigger tech giants in the region, Oman’s computing market is still growing, offering a great opportunity for manufacturers, resellers, and investors to make their mark early.

The population here is smaller, but what’s interesting is how focused and engaged they are when it comes to technology. Omani consumers aren’t looking for flashy trends—they want practical, reliable, and sustainable tech that genuinely improves their lives. While other GCC countries often chase the latest fads, Oman is moving towards a more thoughtful approach to digital transformation. And because of this, its computing market is shaping up to be a space for long-term, sustainable growth. It’s a chance to build something meaningful in a market that’s still finding its footing.

Omani consumers are increasingly demanding tech products that are reliable, affordable, and enhance productivity. This is particularly evident in their interest in laptops, tablets, and cloud solutions. With a tech-savvy youth and expanding middle class, Oman’s laptop market is expected to generate US$56.7 million by 2025. Tablets, valued at US$32 million in 2025, reflect the growing preference for portable devices that suit hybrid learning, remote work, and digital government services.

Oman’s growing reliance on digital transformation, especially in education and government, also highlights the untapped potential in cloud computing and storage. Tech companies now have the opportunity to cater to this specific demand, offering innovative solutions for a rapidly evolving market.

Compared to its GCC neighbours, Oman’s tech market evolves at a more deliberate pace. While countries like the UAE thrive on fast-moving, e-commerce-driven tech, Oman’s adoption of new technology is more measured. This slower pace translates into unique opportunities for businesses looking to establish a niche in a less saturated market. Unlike the premium gadget-driven market of the UAE, Omani consumers prefer durable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly devices that promise long-term value. With sustainability on the rise, Oman offers a fertile ground for companies that prioritise energy-efficient solutions and practical tech.

Opportunities for manufacturers and resellers

For businesses looking to capitalise on Oman’s growing digital landscape, the market offers a host of opportunities. From affordable high-performance laptops to eco-friendly storage solutions, there’s space to introduce products that address the specific needs of Omani consumers. Localisation is key—offering products with Arabic language support and aligning with government initiatives will build trust and loyalty. As sustainability continues to be a priority, eco-conscious and long-lasting products will resonate with the local audience. Additionally, with Oman’s digital growth, businesses can play a key role in educating consumers and offering top-notch customer support to build strong, lasting relationships.

Oman’s bright digital future

Oman’s computing market may not be as large as those of the UAE or Saudi Arabia, but its steady growth, sustainability focus, and practical approach to tech adoption make it a hidden gem in the GCC. As the country embraces digital transformation, it’s poised to become a key player in the region’s tech landscape. For those who seize the opportunity now, Oman’s computing revolution offers a chance to be part of a unique and exciting market that values innovation and long-term value over fleeting trends. The future is bright, and Oman is ready to shine in the digital world.

