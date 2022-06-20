RIYADH — NuqtahNFT, Saudi’s leading NFT marketplace, signed recently a strategic partnership with ConsenSys, the leading Ethereum software company.

The agreement aims to transfer the knowledge and expertise of ConsenSys to empower Web 3 startups in Saudi Arabia in-line with the Kingdom’s Vision to become a hub for technology.



ConsenSys, the leading Ethereum software company, known for their ownership of Metamask, infura and Ethereum, see very high growth in the region for Web 3.



ConsenSys Partnership lead Ian Wallis said: “With Nuqtah’s existing Infura & Ethereum infrastructure, the potential in the Saudi market is huge and we are very excited to be launching this strategic partnership with NuqtahNFT to provide even more functionality & empowerment of creatives in the MENA region.”



Salwa Radwi, CEO of Nuqtah commented: “Our mission is to spearhead the adoption of Web 3 in MENA, by tirelessly developing and enabling a complete and robust infrastructure, tailored specifically to the MENA region originators.”



“This partnership is only the beginning of our opening and humanizing this new space. It not only opens a great deal of opportunities for us and fellow web 3 startups within the industry but also ensures that we are able to transfer this knowledge and localize it for the region,” she added.

