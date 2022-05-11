Saudi Arabia - Nokia and stc have launched a managed SD-WAN solution, stc SD-WAN, based on Nuage Networks from Nokia Virtualised Network Services (VNS) platform.

stc SD-WAN solution is a key element in stc’s cloud portfolio providing automated, dynamic, programmable and more efficient network services to its enterprise customers. It will enable rapid ordering and automated configuration of network services as well as an increase in visibility and control based on the individual requirements of the enterprise.

As enterprises embrace cloud services, stc is transforming its digital services infrastructure to support them. Realising the potential and benefit of cloud-based and software-defined technologies, stc had launched stc SD-WAN services. The programme aims to enable its enterprise customers’ digital transformation journey and transition to cloud.

Ideal enterprise branch service

stc SD-WAN based on Nuage Networks from Nokia VNS will provide the ideal enterprise branch service using x86-based CPEs. Transport agnostic, it offers fast, secure deployment of cloud-based WAN services with intelligent traffic steering, full application visibility and end-to-end security. Enterprises benefit from the auto-provisioned plug and play services with quick and simple move, add and change requests.

stc SD-WAN offers enterprise IT and OT the flexibility to adapt their network services as needed to suit ever-changing business environments. Paired with Nokia Virtual Networks Orchestration (VNO) and Service Orchestrator (SO), an orchestration layer for service abstraction, stc will be able to simplify, easily manage and enhance time to market of new functions and connectivity models for its SD-WAN enterprise customers.

Badr Al-Lhieb, Infrastructure Sector VP at stc, said: "SD-WAN will provide our enterprise customer the flexibility to connect their branches quickly, securely, effectively and will enable us to offer a differentiated service and experience to our enterprise customers. The solution will further enhance stc's position as a leading digital solutions company in Saudi Arabia and the region.”

Leadership role

Khalid Hussain, Head of stc Customer Business Team at Nokia, said: “With this project, stc is taking a leadership role in this fast-changing market. The Nuage Networks from Nokia SD-WAN solution will help stc enterprise customers gain the flexibility and functionality they need to drive their business into the cloud era.”

