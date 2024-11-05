MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has reported a loss after tax of N514.9 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, driven largely by the naira’s devaluation.

Despite recording a Q3 profit after tax of N4.1 billion, MTN’s Profit After Tax (PAT), adjusted for net forex loss, was down 59.2% to N118.5 billion, reflecting the ongoing currency challenges.

The telecom giant’s half-year results previously reported a loss of N519.1 billion, with the recent figure reflecting a slight decrease.

Additionally, MTN’s total subscriber base fell by 0.9% to 77.0 million as the regulatory-driven National Identification Number-SIM linkage led to the deregistration of certain Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs).

In contrast, active data users rose by 5.1% to 45.3 million, while active mobile money (MoMo PSB) wallets declined by 21.8% to 2.8 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped by 5.3% to N860.2 billion, with the EBITDA margin shrinking by 14.9 percentage points to 36.3%.

MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola described the results as “resilient,” attributing the performance to the company’s adaptability despite high inflation, naira depreciation, and regulatory constraints.

He noted that inflation averaged 32.8% during the period, up from 24.5% in 2023, prompting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to increase the Monetary Policy Rate by 8.5 percentage points to 27.25%, impacting funding costs.

As part of efforts to shore up working capital, MTN Nigeria has launched a new commercial paper issuance, aiming to raise N50 billion under its N250 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme.

The Series 11 and 12 issuances are part of MTN’s ongoing debt-market strategy to address short-term financial needs.

The telecom company, which recorded a net forex loss of N740.4 billion in 2023—a sharp rise from N81.8 billion in 2022—has been significantly impacted by the naira’s depreciation.

Following the Central Bank’s decision to float the currency in June 2023, the exchange rate rose from N461.1 per dollar in December 2022 to N907.1 by December 2023, impacting earnings and dividend declarations for shareholders.

