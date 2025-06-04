Emirates Stallions Group, a leading conglomerate with operations spanning from workforce solutions, real estate development, design and interiors manufacturing to agriculture and landscaping, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company, announced today the launch of Royal Development Holding, a visionary boutique real estate developer aiming to evolve spaces and elevate lives.

As part of its launch, Royal Development Holding unifies a group of specialized real estate development entities including Royal Development Company (RDC) and Royal Architect Project Management (RAPM), while paving the way for the introduction of new companies that will further strengthen its market presence and capabilities, said Emirates Stallions Group in a statement.

Building on Royal Development Company’s 15-year legacy of trust, excellence and innovation, the launch of Royal Development Holding marks a new era for the Group, enabling it to enhance its presence in the real estate value chain.

By adding boutique real estate development capabilities, ESG strengthens its offerings to provide comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that elevate living experiences and support its long-term growth strategy, said the statement.

CEO Kayed Ali Khorma said: "Our subsidiary Royal Development Company has been the trusted force behind managing over 60 iconic projects in more than 15 countries across the globe enriching our expertise in the real estate sector."

"We are now evolving the Royal Development name and scope of work by launching Royal Development Holding, a visionary boutique developer that will build lifestyle-driven communities to nurture growth, transform the everyday experience, and shape the future of living," he stated.

In today’s crowded real estate landscape, developers are racing towards creating integrated, intelligent, and inspiring communities that respond to the changing needs of society, provide futureproof living solutions and foster a sense of belonging.

With Royal Development Holding stepping into the spotlight as a forward-thinking boutique developer, it underlines a solid commitment to shaping ecosystems that offer a blend of functionality, well-being, and sustainability, and creating vibrant developments that shape the future of intelligent and connected living, he added.

