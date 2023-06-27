A comprehensive strategy will enhance the media sector in the UAE and support the growth of creative industries nationwide.

In a meeting on Monday, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Media Council, has given directives for the strategy that will also enable the media sector to keep pace with rapid developments, increase its competitiveness and contribution to economic growth, and strengthen the media landscape regionally and globally.

During the meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Watan, Sheikh Zayed highlighted the need to work with all relevant public and private sector entities, and study their research on and plans for the future of the UAE media sector in order to unify strategic plans and align with the directives, policies and requirements for furthering enhancing the media sector and its operations.

He explained that the new strategy will align with national principles and the UAE leadership’s objectives, and that the media sector is an ecosystem that reflects UAE national identity and development goals.

The council discussed a number of key topics, including legislative frameworks within the media sector, as well as the objectives of media programmes designed to develop the sector, in particular those related to upskilling media and creative talent to further enhance their role in driving success within the industry in line with international trends.

The meeting was attended by members of the UAE Media Council including Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Ruler’s Court, Ras Al Khaimah; Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Media Office; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City; Dr Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Government of Ajman; Mohammed Saeed Al Hamour Al Yammahi, Director-General of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, and Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council.

