Saudi Arabia - Leading Saudi mega developer NEOM unveiled details of the work behind Zero Gravity Urbanism, the concept underpinning the design of its upcoming innovative development - The Line - developed in collaboration with the global architecture community.

The Zero Gravity Urbanism seeks to address global environmental and social challenges by striking a balance between nature conservation, livability, and sustainable human progress, said the mega developer of the kingdom's futuristic city.

The historic Abbazia di San Gregorio in Venice will be home to a landmark exhibition entitled, ‘Zero Gravity Urbanism - Principles for a New Livability’, which will run from May 20 to September 24.

The event features the proposals of world leading architects sharing their work on The Line and their contribution to this urban revolution. Contributors include Morphosis, Sir Peter Cook, UNStudio, Fuksas, Oyler Wu, DMAA, and Adjaye, among others.

The four-month long event will feature a host of events including educational programmes and round tables featuring top architects, academics, and urban thinkers from around the world.

According to Neom, Zero Gravity Urbanism proposes a radical and progressive approach to cities with a sharper view towards balancing nature, livability, and human progress.

In contrast to city development of the last century, it provides a sustainable model that responds to the world’s most pressing environmental and urban challenges, while addressing the need to accommodate a fast-growing urban population. The proposed model tackles urban sprawl, and climate change.

From a conservation perspective, The Line proposes a city that can accommodate up to 9 million inhabitants with a land footprint of 2% of that of cities with a similar population, stated the developer.

This allows nature to thrive and contributes to protecting 95% of NEOM’s 26,500 sq km land area.

The Line is also a model for a city that is fully powered by renewable energy and is supported with sustainable water and food production, it added.

CEO Nadhmi Al Nasr said: "The work undertaken by NEOM in the last few years will not only be important in the context of The Line, but will also in a pro-active and meaningful way, help to engage in the ongoing development of sustainable urban design globally."

From a human perspective, The Line, with its 3-dimensional organization of private and public space, provides universal and equitable access to amenities and services. It will also ensure all residents have direct views and immediate access to nature, he noted.

The city is car-free and is composed of hyper mixed-use walkable communities providing 5-minute access to daily needs, he added.

Chief Urban Planning Officer Antoni Vives said around 68% of the world’s population is expected to be living in urban areas by 2050.

"The current global urban model driven by the automobile is failing and must be revisited considering its impact on the environment and on people’s wellbeing," he cautioned.

Executive Director of Urban Planning Tarek Qaddumi said: "Working on The Line with some of the most recognized designers and research institutions has resulted in a significant body of work that re-establishes our urban realm as a space for human and cultural exchange."

