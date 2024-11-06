Leading Saudi telecom services operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) said it has signed a cooperation agreement with Telecom Egypt to establish the first Saudi-owned submarine cable connecting the kingdom and Egypt.

The new underwater cable, wholly-owned by Mobily, will pass under the Red Sea, paving the way for expansion and enhanced connectivity options toward Europe.

It will be deployed between two landing stations on the Red Sea, one in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, and the other in Duba, Saudi Arabia. The cable will enable Mobily to connect the Arabian Gulf and neighboring countries to the Egyptian Red Sea station through Mobily's digital corridors.

The new cable will expand Mobily's network of submarine cable systems and international infrastructure, providing more reliable connectivity to accommodate growing communication traffic and meet increasing demand for local and international internet services.

Additionally, it will provide connectivity to various existing submarine cable systems extending toward Egypt.

"The new cable represents a significant step in strengthening the Kingdom's position as a leading international hub for communications and data traffic, aligning with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030," remarked Mobily CEO Salman Al Badran.

Signing of this cooperation agreement reaffirms Mobily’s commitment to expanding its infrastructure and enhancing its capabilities regionally and internationally, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

