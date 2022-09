DUBAI: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) said the NASA’s Webb Telescope made a stunning observations about the ''Southern Ring Nebula''.

The photos feature a Nebula evolving from the remains of a star similar to our Sun (white dwarf).

It is composed of gas and dust. The Nebula, 2,500 light-years from our planet, has a diameter measuring 0.5 light-year.