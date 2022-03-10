DUBAI: MBC Media Solutions, the commercial arm of MBC Group, has announced a new partnership with Snap Inc. to bring more exclusive MBC content to Snapchat.

Last year, MBC Group saw massive success and growth on Snapchat, leading to the decision to partner with the platform.

“After more than doubling our audience on Snapchat and further increasing the time spent on our shows on Snapchat in the past year, we look forward to developing this partnership further,” said Nadim Samara, chief operating officer of MMS.

He added: “Our reach on Snapchat opens new opportunities to further extend our consumers’ viewing options. Throughout Ramadan and the rest of the year, we look forward to bringing new entertainment choices to audiences wherever they are.”

As part of the new deal, Snapchat users across the region will now have access to popular MBC shows, including flagship daily shows and exclusives from MBC Group channels and Al Arabiya.

Content that will be aired on Snapchat includes flagship Ramadan shows such as “Studio 22” and “Ramez,” exclusive content from the morning daily program “Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab” and daily news content from Al Arabiya.

Under the terms of the agreement, both MMS and Snapchat own the sales rights to sell the flagship and daily MBC Group shows to brands.

“We are delighted with the growing partnership with MMS to bring our Snapchatters some of the greatest shows from the region, as well as exclusive content during the year and Ramadan,” said Sarah Abu Zahra, head of media partnerships and programming in MENA at Snap Inc.

The inclusion of MBC Group’s Ramadan content on Snapchat will further fuel the group’s numbers, “considering that users spent 33 percent more time enjoying Ramadan shows on Snapchat in 2021 than the previous year,” she added.

Snapchat now has 75 million unique users, growing 33 percent year over year. In Saudi Arabia, the platform has a monthly addressable reach of over 20 million unique users.

