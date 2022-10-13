Mazoon Electricity Company, a leading electricity provider in Oman, has announced it collaboration with Esbaar, an Omani company specialising in artificial intelligence (AI) and drone asset inspection solutions to conduct trails.

This comes as part of Mazoon's strategy to adopt application of drone technology in its network, said a statement from the company.

A key player in the Oman power sector, Mazoon is primarily undertaking regulated distribution and supply of electricity in Al Dakhiliya, South Al Sharqiya, North Al Sharqiya, South Batinah governorates and Suwaiq in North Batinah governorate.

Mazoon said it continuously looks for state-of-the-art technologies and innovations that help serve customers better. This trial offers an opportunity to implement advanced drone technologies and smart solutions for inspections for electricity network, it stated.

The Planning and Asset Management department along with Operations and Maintenances department is leading the trial under the supervision of Asset Performance team led by Engineer Mohamed Nasser Al Sawafi, Head Asset Performance, Mazoon Electricity.

Al Sawafi said drone technology allows companies to assess the condition of network assets in a safer manner and optimally improves inspection and data quality.

The new innovative AI technologies and drone-powered solutions will transform aerial data and site footage into comprehensive, accurate, and actionable insights to enable smart, well-informed decisions, he stated.

The trial also open doors for more collaboration with Esbaar in the field of HSE and asset management (asset inspection and condition monitoring), he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).