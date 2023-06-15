Massar Solutions, a leading diversified mobility organisation based in the UAE, has announced the opening of its first office in Saudi Arabia.

This move marks a milestone in Massar's ongoing expansion across the Middle East, as it aims to become the largest vehicle leasing and mobility group in the region.

With its deep expertise in mobility solutions, Massar Solutions has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses and individuals seeking reliable and efficient automotive services.

Vehicle leasing

The decision to expand into Riyadh aligns perfectly with Massar's vision of providing comprehensive vehicle leasing, rental, passenger transport, logistics, and automotive technologies to corporate, government, and consumer markets throughout the Middle East.

Richard Sikkel, CEO of Massar Solutions, said: "We are extremely proud to establish our presence in Riyadh, a city known for its vibrant business environment and dynamic market. This step solidifies Massar's commitment to providing cutting-edge mobility services to the Middle Eastern region. By leveraging our significant market experience, we are poised to introduce leading solutions that will revolutionise the way individuals and businesses approach mobility in the kingdom."

Eric van Vliet, Managing Director of Massar Saudi Arabia, commented: "The opening of our office in Saudi Arabia represents a significant milestone for Massar Solutions in the Middle East. We look forward to partnering with local businesses and individuals to meet their transportation needs effectively. With our proven track record and innovative approach, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional services and make a positive impact on the region's mobility landscape."

Based upon the success of its Saudi Arabia office, Massar Solutions has set its sights on further expansion into Oman and Bahrain within the coming months. These new ventures will bring Massar's unparalleled range of services to a wider audience, establishing its position as the premier mobility provider in the Middle East.

The company has developed supply relationships with all key automotive suppliers in the kingdom and through its smartlease.auto application, it plans to offer excellent value for money solutions to individuals.

