The Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) yesterday announced the launch of the ‘Bahrain Street View’ project, which will capture panoramic images of Bahrain’s streets.

Using Google Maps’ ‘Virtual Tour’ feature, users can explore Bahrain’s streets and landmarks virtually.

SLRB president Bassem Al Hamar said the project marks a significant advancement in geospatial data within Bahrain, greatly enhancing the accuracy of national maps.

He added that the imaging phase is expected to be completed in the first half of the coming year, with images uploaded gradually to Google Maps.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).