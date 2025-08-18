MUSCAT - In a proactive move to protect public health, Dhofar Municipality has launched a state-of-the-art Mobile Food Laboratory to strengthen on-site inspections of food and water safety, particularly during the busy khareef season that attracts thousands of visitors.

The initiative is part of the municipality’s broader strategy to ensure that all food products and drinking water meet local and international health standards.

Fawaz Ramadan Subeih, Head of the Health Establishments Evaluation Section, explained that the mobile lab enables rapid, on-the-spot testing of food, beverages and water from both permanent and temporary outlets, ensuring immediate verification of their safety for human consumption.

Equipped with advanced testing devices, the laboratory delivers precise analyses on site, reducing response time and allowing swift action against potential violations.

Beyond inspections, the mobile lab features an awareness section using virtual reality technology to educate consumers and vendors about foodborne and waterborne diseases, preventive measures and best hygiene practices.

The project also monitors the quality of water used in food preparation and bottled water provided to visitors, ensuring compliance with approved safety standards. Immediate inspection results help build consumer confidence in the quality of products available in the market.

The initiative comes as Salalah experiences a surge in tourism during khareef, increasing the demand for food and beverage services. The mobile lab complements existing efforts such as regular inspections, food handler training and public awareness campaigns.

By adopting cutting-edge testing technology and building local expertise, Dhofar Municipality aims to set a benchmark for food safety in Oman. Residents and visitors are encouraged to cooperate with inspection teams, follow hygiene guidelines and report any suspected violations.

Observers note that the launch of the mobile lab marks a significant advancement in health inspections, shifting from fixed laboratories to mobile, rapid-response capabilities. The initiative is expected to reduce response times to food or water safety incidents, enhancing the municipality’s ability to act swiftly and protect public health.

Through this project, Dhofar Municipality reaffirms its commitment to improving health services and ensuring that the region remains a safe and welcoming destination for tourists from around the world.

