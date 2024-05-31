Landvault, a tech company specialising in AI-powered immersive experiences and digital twins, has partnered with UAE-based Masary Capital to advance innovation in the region.

“We are impressed with Landvault’s commitment to the region and their innovative technology. We’re excited to partner with them to accelerate the rollout of this technology across the region,” says Khalil Abdulla, CEO at Masary Capital.

“Joining forces with Masary and Khalil is a great achievement for Landvault and will accelerate our go-to market and ability to drive change in the public and private sector of the Mena region. Having their backing is a great vote of confidence,” says Sam Huber, CEO of Landvault.

