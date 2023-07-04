HONG KONG — Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha met with the largest companies in technology, innovation and space at the "One Gateway Shared Vision — Hong Kong Special Administrative Region x Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” event.



During the event, which was attended by the Chief Executive of Hong Kong SAR, John Lee, Eng. Al-Swaha reviewed the joint projects between Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, in addition to the investment opportunities that would enhance Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to transform towards an economy based on partnership and innovation.



He also highlighted the most outputs of the Vision 2030, that was achieved under the leadership of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman, to build an effective digital society, digital economy and digital government.



This was achieved by relying on the pillars of strength, including the energies and technical competencies that made Saudi Arabia the largest conglomerate of human capabilities in technology and innovation in the region.



Eng. Al-Swaha said that it has made Saudi Arabia a pivotal center for technology, as well as recording the largest story of women’s empowerment in the technical sector globally, with a growth rate from 7% in 2017 to 33% today.



The minister also highlighted the great leaps in venture capital and technology investments that have been achieved in Saudi Arabia.



The ecosystem of the technology sector in the Kingdom provides great investment opportunities, Eng. Al-Swaha indicated, calling on companies to invest in a number of fields, including digital health, tourism and innovation in the field of energy and industry.



For his part, in his opening speech at the "One Gateway Shared Vision - Hong Kong x Saudi Arabia” event, CEO of Hong Kong SAR, John Lee, praised the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



It is worth mentioning that the event comes with the aim of strengthening government relations in technical fields, and developing the system of emerging national companies, and to attract both technical investments and the venture capital.



The event also comes within the agenda of the visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to China. Minister Eng. Al-Swaha began his official visit, which will also include Beijing and Shenzhen, by arriving in Hong Kong first.

