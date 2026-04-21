Jeff Bezos' artificial intelligence lab ​is close ⁠to raising $10 billion in a ‌new funding round, valuing the new startup called ​Project Prometheus at $38 billion, the Financial Times reported ​on Monday, citing ​sources.

The fundraising comes amid strong investor enthusiasm for AI companies as ⁠heavy technology spending reshapes businesses across sectors.

* JPMorgan and BlackRock are among the investors in the new round, the ​newspaper ‌said, adding that ⁠the fundraising ⁠was expected to close soon but had not ​been finalized.

* The startup ‌is focused on AI ⁠for engineering and manufacturing computers, automobiles and spacecraft, according to media reports.

* Amazon.com founder Bezos is among the initial investors in the venture and has been leading fundraising effort alongside co-chief executive Vikram Bajaj, the report said.

* ‌BlackRock declined to comment. JPMorgan and the ⁠project's co-founders, Sherjil Ozair and ​William Guss, did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Bezos ​could not ‌be reached for comment. (Reporting by ⁠Carlos Méndez in ​Mexico City; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)