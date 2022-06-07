InMobi, a leading provider of content, marketing, and monetization technologies that help businesses fuel growth, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Microsoft Advertising to support enterprise and strategic advertisers in Southeast Asia, Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

InMobi will offer marketers an integrated solution to power their campaigns built on the search and native display capabilities of Microsoft Advertising and mobile ad tech capability of InMobi’s advertising platforms, said a statement.

InMobi and Microsoft have been in a strategic partnership since July 2018 to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation by providing them with insights, audience, and engagement platforms for a connected world. The partnership was expanded in 2019 as InMobi added the Microsoft Advertising products and solutions to its offerings in India.

Microsoft Advertising’s EMEA and LATAM Vice President Mark Richardson said: “Microsoft Advertising are thrilled that InMobi will further expand their representation of our full suite of advertising offerings to strategic and enterprise clients in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa as part of our continuation to expand our sales and marketing efforts into this region.”

Microsoft Advertising offers advertising solutions that reach people across Microsoft properties including Bing, Microsoft News, Edge, and Outlook as well as on partner sites like AOL and Yahoo.

Microsoft Advertising’s APAC Vice President, Nick Seckold said: “Over the last 2.5 years InMobi has done a wonderful job establishing Microsoft Advertising’s Indian footprint while doubling revenue over the same period. InMobi’s extensive knowledge and expertise of the digital advertising ecosystem in India combined with their trusted client relationships has delivered significant growth despite the effects of the pandemic. InMobi’s successful track record in India has led Microsoft Advertising to extend their coverage across Southeast Asia where they will be tasked with building close relationships with advertisers and agencies to grow the business in the region.”

As part of the expansion, Rohit Dosi, General Manager, Microsoft Advertising business at InMobi, will take up additional responsibilities for growing the Microsoft Advertising business across Southeast Asia, Middle East, Turkey and African markets and leading the global relationship with Microsoft.

InMobi will be responsible for the sales, account management, marketing, finance, collection, and billing for Microsoft Advertising customers, managed by InMobi, in India, SEA, Turkey and MEA from now onwards. The direct billing with InMobi is intended to enable a seamless and hassle-free experience to advertisers, from InMobi, as they leverage its services.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).