IBM, a leading provider of global hybrid cloud, AI and consulting expertise, has announced its plans to invest over $200 million in talent and infrastructure in a new IBM Software Lab in Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The announcement reinforces IBM’s commitment to expand its investments in the region and further solidifies IBM’s support for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The lab will be designed to focus on accelerating digital innovation and product development, management and design, with solutions in the areas of Data & AI and Sustainability Software.

With innovation and knowledge exchange at its centre, the IBM Software Lab’s goal will be to accelerate skills building and help create high-quality jobs for skilled young IT professionals in Saudi Arabia’s technology ecosystem, co-creating solutions to export globally.

The news was announced on the main stage of global tech event LEAP 2024 (March 4-7) during a discussion between Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology in Saudi Arabia, and Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM.

Alswaha said: “IBM’s commitment to open an international Software Lab in Saudi Arabia is a testament to Saudi Arabia’s unparalleled success in the ICT industry.

“The IBM Software Lab in Saudi Arabia will not only give a push to our efforts to become a prominent global technology hub, but also expedite the development of AI-driven innovation and business models for our entrepreneurs and public and private sectors.”

Krishna said: “The new IBM Software Lab will provide significant, differentiated value for our global clients through collaboration with the region’s most skilled innovators on critical technologies, including AI and hybrid cloud.

“IBM has been a reliable presence in the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey, and this new lab demonstrates and extends our strong commitment to the region.”

The planned IBM Software Lab in Riyadh comes on the heels of IBM’s announcement to inaugurate its new regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The planned IBM Software Lab will join a wide network of IBM Software Labs across the world in the US, Canada, India and Europe. – TradeArabia News Service

