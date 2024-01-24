Riyadh – BM, a leading provider of global hybrid cloud, AI, and consulting expertise, has inaugurated its regional headquarters (HQ) in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The launch aligns with the company's objectives to boost Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation, according to a press release.

IBM’s regional headquarters in Riyadh comes within its framework to bolster the Kingdom’s tech prospects and widen its footprint in the wider region.

Since IBM established its presence in Saudi Arabia in 1947, the company joined forces with the government to enhance the Kingdom’s tech landscape, including the local digital infrastructure, tech ecosystem, and Saudi talent.

Khalid Al Falih, Saudi Minister of Investment, commented: “By deepening the presence of leading executives, this sector will play an important role as we strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in the global digital transition.”

Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM, said: “Today, we are reinforcing our longstanding commitment to the Kingdom as we inaugurate our regional headquarters in Riyadh.”

“IBM is helping clients in Saudi Arabia and around the globe reshape their business models and leverage these technologies to increase productivity and drive innovation,” Krishna added.

