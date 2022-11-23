UAE - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has launched its new Emirates & Africa organisation, bringing together the UAE business with the Africa businesses.

The new organisation will be led by Ahmad Alkhallafi, who will oversee HPE’s Operations within UAE and the African Continent.

Alkhallafi joined HPE in 2020 as the Managing Director for HPE in UAE, where he was responsible for driving business growth and maintaining high levels of customer and partner satisfaction. Alkhallafi is a board member of the Dubai International Chamber and has a wealth of industry experience, with over 16 years’ experience working in the UAE’s technology sector. Prior to his role at HPE, he served as a board member in Electronic Document Centre of the Emirates Post Group and helped launch the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), where he led Enterprise Government sales and oversaw the design of new products, services and solutions for private cloud computing.

Edge to Cloud business

“Over the past two years Ahmad has successfully led our UAE business, transforming our team, increasing our customer relevance and significantly growing HPE’s Edge to Cloud business. He is highly respected both internally and externally, and well placed to bring his leadership, strategic thinking, and operational control to transform our Africa businesses,” said Marc Waters, managing director for UK, Ireland, Middle East & Africa, HPE.

“Our new Emirates & Africa group gives us greater scale and brings together talent, expertise and investment to focus on the significant technology opportunities across the region. I am excited for what Ahmad can achieve in this expanded role.”

“I am delighted at the opportunity to lead and shape this new organisation, creating a hub of best-in-class expertise that will support our partners and customers alike to unlock their full potential as they move forward in their edge-to-cloud journey,” said Alkhallafi. “With the newly formed Emirates & Africa organisation we bring together different teams, share learnings, and leverage the full breadth of HPE, built on the core foundations of collaboration, respect and trust in each other. This gives us a tremendous opportunity to transform our customer and partner experience and deliver exceptional outcomes.”

Key initiatives

In his new role, Alkhallafi will be responsible for teams located in the UAE and Africa, overseeing key initiatives to drive HPE’s engagement in the region. He will align company-wide priorities with local business strategies, continuing to work closely with government and private sector organisations to accelerate digital transformation and tech innovation across the region.

The regional headquarter is located in Dubai Internet City, a member of Tecom Group PJSC and the region’s largest tech hub. Commenting on behalf of Dubai Internet City, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President – Commercial, Tecom Group, said: “Dubai is truly a global technology centre. Our exceptional regulatory framework and strategic location allow businesses to service markets across the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa.

“Dubai Internet City is proud to provide tech giants like Hewlett Packard Enterprise state-of-the-art infrastructure and specialised commercial spaces that will help expand their global footprint. The firm’s addition to our community will strengthen Dubai’s contribution to the global digital transformation and innovation agenda and cement our district as the region’s largest tech hub.”

