Cairo – Nasdaq-listed Honeywell inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to boost sustainability, lower energy consumption, and enhance operational efficiency in government buildings across Egypt.

The MoU comes in line with the objectives of Egypt’s billion-dollar National Climate Change Strategy 2050, according to a press release.

In addition, the agreement backs Honeywell’s strategy to deliver sustainable smart city solutions across Egypt as well as the MENA region.

Under the deal, Honeywell will provide software and hardware solutions by deploying Honeywell Buildings Sustainability Manager within two main government buildings; the New Governor’s building in South Sinai and Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital.

Honeywell Buildings Sustainability Manager, which is backed by Honeywell Forge, is a group of solutions developed to help reduce the environmental impact of buildings and foster carbon neutrality.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian ministry will utilise artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to secure more sustainable buildings.

The two entities penned the agreement on the slides of the 27th edition of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), which was held in Sharm El-Sheikh during 6-18 November 2022.

Khaled Hashem, President of Honeywell Egypt and North Africa, said: “Honeywell is proud to collaborate with MCIT to advance Egypt’s sustainability goals through digital technologies, in support of Vision 2030.”

Hashem added: “This MoU provides a framework for Honeywell and MCIT to explore opportunities to deploy advanced technologies across key government buildings that leverage AI and ML algorithms to accurately manage numerous sustainability performance indicators including indoor air quality, carbon emissions energy consumption.”

