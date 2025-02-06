Doha - Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC), the leading records management solutions provider in the MENA region, has announced a strategic partnership with OpenText, a global leader in enterprise information management (EIM).

Valued at $2.2 million over five years, this collaboration signifies a transformative step in document scanning and information management, offering GWC’s clients unparalleled visibility and scalable, modern solutions.

Through this partnership, GWC will integrate OpenText’s cutting-edge Extended ECM (xECM) and Aviator (GenAI) solutions to enhance records management services and streamline internal operations.

The collaboration promises AI-driven, Google Cloud-based information management systems designed for secure, efficient data handling. Advanced scanning capabilities will be tailored to meet specific customer requirements, with seamless integration of enterprise data into leading platforms such as SAP Business Technology Platform.

GWC Acting Group CEO Matthew Kearns said, “This partnership underscores GWC’s dedication to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. By adopting advanced, AI-driven technologies, we are not only improving our industry-leading solutions but also driving operational efficiency and supporting Qatar’s digital transformation goals in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Echoing this sentiment, George Schembri, regional sales vice president at OpenText, commented, “We are excited to collaborate with GWC to deliver industry-leading document and information management solutions. Together, we aim to empower GWC’s clients with cutting-edge tools that unlock the value of their data, enhance efficiency, and foster enterprise-wide connectivity.”

This partnership reinforces GWC’s role as a catalyst for innovation, emphasising its commitment to supporting clients with superior technologies that advance their business objectives. The integration of OpenText’s expertise with GWC’s logistics leadership strengthens the foundation for a more connected, efficient, and forward-thinking future.

Today’s announcement marks GWC’s latest investment in innovative technologies. In August 2024, GWC acquired the world’s fastest scanner, capable of handling 1,200 images per minute.

This addition complements GWC’s advanced storage facilities, which ensure maximum security through automated detection and fire suppression systems. Supported by PRISM Membership, ISO, and ISMS certifications, GWC delivers top-tier, turnkey solutions for records and asset management across various industries.

For OpenText, this partnership adds to its growing footprint in the Middle East, fostering collaborations with leading organizations across diverse sectors. OpenText Corporation, a prominent Canadian software company founded in 1991 and headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, specializes in EIM solutions.

The company develops and markets software applications that enable large enterprises, government agencies, and professional service firms to manage content and unstructured data effectively. Committed to innovation, OpenText continually expands its offerings to meet the dynamic information management needs of organizations worldwide.

This partnership between GWC and OpenText marks a significant milestone in advancing digital transformation, enhancing operational efficiency, and driving value for clients across the MENA region.

