RIYADH — Genesys, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, has opened a new office in Riyadh, marking its latest milestone for its investment in Saudi Arabia. The new Genesys office is located in Home Offices in the heart of Riyadh, one of the most economically active capitals in the Middle East.



The all-in-one Genesys Cloud™ platform has multiple AI capabilities that combine voice, digital and workforce engagement management in one, easy-to-use solution, helping organizations orchestrate personalized end-to-end experiences at scale. Genesys Cloud powers differentiating experiences for its more than 5,300 customers worldwide, including organizations in the Middle East across major sectors such as financial services, oil and gas, healthcare, and travel.



“Opening our new office in Saudi Arabia is just one representation of the importance of the region to Genesys. Many elite Saudi Arabia and GCC-based organizations already trust Genesys to help them deliver experiences that drive loyalty and set them apart in their industries,” said Tony Bates, CEO and chairman of Genesys. “We’re expanding our presence in the region to enable more Saudi companies to maximize the potential of the cloud and AI to orchestrate seamless experiences, allowing them to meet consumers on the channels of their choice and personalize engagement for stronger business outcomes.”



“Saudi Arabia has actively invested in cloud and digital transformation initiatives to accelerate its economic diversification and technological advancement,” said Ahmad Sidawi, country manager of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Genesys. “Through our deepened investment and customer base, Genesys is poised to play a vital role in helping the region progress its ambitious Vision 2030 plan, which includes a strong focus on digitalization, building a knowledge-based economy and improving the lives of its citizens.”



During the third quarter of the company’s fiscal year 2024 (August 1- October 31, 2023), the Genesys Cloud platform ended the period with nearly $1.3 billion annual recurring revenue (ARR), growing approximately 50% year-over-year. This strong performance included robust growth in Saudi Arabia, where Genesys Cloud revenue increased over 90% year-over-year, and the larger Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, which had over 75% revenue growth year-over-year.



