ICT companies from across the GCC are participating for the first time in the GCC Pavilion at Gitex 2022, the largest technology exhibition and conference in the Middle East. The event is scheduled to take place from October 10 to 14 at the World Trade Centre in Dubai, UAE.

The GCC Pavilion aims to bring together the biggest ICT companies from diverse fields under one roof. The aim is to pave the way for cooperation among them, implement joint ventures, and increase their share in the ICT market in the GCC countries, which is reported to be $33 billion in Saudi Arabia, $20 billion in the UAE, and almost the rest of the Gulf countries combined.

The pavilion also aims to showcase the potential and capabilities of the GCC IT companies to the global market. Especially since Gitex is witnessing the participation of the pavilions of major countries such as the US, Germany, India and Japan, as the merger or integration between GCC companies enhances their competitiveness and ability to meet the needs of the local, Gulf, and international markets.

Boundless achievements

The GCC Pavilion is expected to reflect the boundless achievements of GCC countries in terms of digital transformation and building a knowledge economy, and the extent to which they contribute to increasing levels of productivity and competitiveness and developing new mechanisms to access government e-services.

The pavilion also provides a platform for officials and decision-makers in the public and private sectors of the Arab Gulf States to meet and discuss enhancing digital integration efforts between those countries and to benefit from joint expertise in terms of cybersecurity, software industry, automation, digital transformation, and other areas of mutual interest.

The GCC Pavilion at Gitex Global is organised by WorkSmart for Events Management, a company based in the Kingdom of Bahrain with branches and representatives in various Gulf countries.

GCC ICT prowess

Senior Events Manager of WorkSmart, Muktar Mirza, said that the initiative to organise a unified pavilion for technology companies at Gitex aims to enhance the efforts of Gulf integration in the field of technology and the knowledge economy and to indicate what GCC ICT companies offer in this field, in addition to supporting these companies in their efforts to expand, grow and increase market share.

Mirza added that WorkSmart has been facilitating the participation of Bahraini ICT companies in one national pavilion at Gitex for the last 15 years seamlessly, and is achieving increasing success year after year, and added, "We confirm that we will harness all our accumulated experience over the past years in order to ensure that businesses of Gulf ICT companies achieve their desired objectives from their participation in Gitex which reflects positively on the development and expansion plans."

Mirza stressed that by participating together in one GCC Pavilion, companies will get more visibility interest from visitors, and enjoy an advantage over their competitors as the national pavilions provide a favourable opportunity for exhibition participants to explore new markets without investing a lot of time, money and effort.

