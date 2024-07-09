Saudi Arabia - FarmERP, a global leader in cutting-edge sustainable technology solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Seiyaj Tech, a Saudi Arabian tech company focused on localising green energy technologies.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in Riyadh, aims to expand FarmERP's influence and impact in Saudi Arabia, leveraging Seiyaj Tech's extensive business network and local expertise.

Saudi Arabia's agriculture sector faces unique challenges, including extreme weather, water scarcity, and limited resources. FarmERP, with over 12+ years of experience in the Gulf region and extensive operations in Saudi Arabia, has developed tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of the region’s agribusinesses.

Advanced technology

This partnership will allow FarmERP to collaborate with leading companies and government organisations, providing them with the advanced technology necessary to thrive in these challenging conditions.

Seiyaj Tech boasts a distinguished history of partnerships with major Saudi Arabian government entities and prominent players in the private sector. Renowned for their delivery of advanced software and hardware solutions, Seiyaj Tech empowers clients to achieve scalable growth.

Through collaborations with leading global technology providers, they tailor cutting-edge solutions that meet specific local market requirements. This strategic alliance with FarmERP will notably expand their influence, strengthening efforts to advance agritech in the region. This aligns closely with Saudi Arabia's ambitious objectives for sustainable development and food security, underscoring their commitment to transformative technological solutions.

Impactful solutions

Santosh Shinde, COO and Co-founder of FarmERP, said: "By leveraging Seiyaj Tech’s local expertise and extensive network, we are confident in our ability to deliver impactful solutions that enhance productivity, profitability, and sustainability. This partnership will enable us to provide the necessary tools and technology to help Saudi agribusinesses thrive and contribute to a more sustainable agricultural sector."

Hussein Ali Al Khars, CEO of Seiyaj Tech, added: "Our partnership with FarmERP aligns perfectly with our commitment to bringing advanced technological solutions to Saudi Arabia. We look forward to working together to provide more robust and valuable offerings to our customers, ultimately enhancing & upgrading the agritech landscape in Saudi Arabia."

FarmERP has been at the forefront of providing innovative, sustainable technology solutions to some of the largest agricultural and food supply chain companies across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, and Jordan. With a presence in over 30 countries, FarmERP serves mid to large-size farmers and agribusinesses, managing extensive agricultural operations, and overseeing the entire supply chain from farms to supermarkets.

Precision farming techniques

Embodying cutting-edge technology, FarmERP's platform integrates precision farming techniques and AI-powered FarmGyan advisories. These innovations are meticulously crafted to enhance resource efficiency, boost crop yields, and foster sustainable agricultural practices, especially tailored to thrive in Saudi Arabia's demanding environmental landscape.

Sanjay Borkar, CEO and Co-founder of FarmERP, said: “This collaboration with Seiyaj Tech marks a significant step forward in our mission to transform agriculture in the region. With over a decade of proven expertise in the Gulf, FarmERP is well-equipped to address the unique challenges faced by Saudi Arabia’s agribusinesses. Together, we aim to drive innovation and support Saudi Vision 2030 for a sustainable agricultural future.”

