Egypt - The number of visitors to the electronic platform exceeded one million, and it is expected to exceed five million within 100 days.

Eshtri Aqar has contracted with more than 120 real estate developers to promote more than 400 residential and commercial projects on the site.

Through the platform, developers can showcase units of all kinds and sell them to customers online without resorting to intermediaries. The site allows customers to compare units, book what they find suitable for them, and pay the amount of reservation.

Hesham El-Ganayni, managing director of the company, said that the process of buying a property has become very complicated, especially for Egyptians and foreigners residing abroad.

He added that anyone who wants to buy a property faces a lot of difficulties as a result of the lack of correct data and information. Hence the idea of ​​launching a specialized platform for displaying and selling real estate.

Regarding the platform’s expansion plan, El-Ganayni said that Eshtri Aqar has an expansion plan in the coming period aimed at attracting more developers and customers to develop the Egyptian real estate market in line with the Egyptian government’s vision and efforts to establish new cities that meet the needs of the high population density that the country is witnessing.

“We also aim to develop the real estate market and open the door to exporting real estate, which is an important foreign currency resource for Egypt, by focusing the platform’s marketing campaign on foreigners and Egyptians residing abroad,” he added.

He explained that the platform helps customers find residential, administrative, commercial or hotel units that are suitable for them. It is also an innovative tool that helps the real estate developer increase its sales by making online reservations and payments available for all potential customers, inside and outside Egypt.

In light of the challenges faced by both the buyer and the developer; Eshtri Aqar makes various issues easier, as it gives users the freedom to move between different developers’ projects and make the most suitable decision for them, without any pressure from salespeople and brokers.

Anyone wishing to own a property can enter the platform, and choose the unit that suits him in terms of type, price, location, space, internal division, payment system, and date of receipt. Users can also compare the unit with other units, book it, and pay a serious amount through various means.

There are three ways that customers can make a purchase on the website:

First, customers can browse a variety of units, compare between them, reserve the unit they liked, and pay the amount to prove their seriousness to reserve the unit, without any intervention from the developers’ representatives.

Second, the customer can browse units, ask for help from one of the representatives of the specialized real estate developers, and book with their help.

Third, customers can request assistance from the digital assistant (Chatbot) and inquire about the required information then make a reservation directly with the help of the chatbot.

In partnership with the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Banque Misr and Fawry, customers can choose the real estate unit and pay the reservation amount safely through their electronic payment gateway.

Eshtri Aqar platform covers new urban communities across the country, such as: the Administrative Capital, New Cairo, Katameya, Sheikh Zayed, 6th of October City, Red Sea cities, Galala City, New Alamein City, and North Coast resorts.

