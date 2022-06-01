Emirates Post, the official postal operator and leading express provider in the UAE, has launched its latest range of advanced services as part of its broader customer-digital and sustainability-focused strategies.

The company unveiled the services during its participation at the two-day Seamless Middle East 2022 which opened on May 31 in Dubai. Its newly introduced portfolio of services will create a simplified customer engagement whilst boosting the local eCommerce sector and other economic sectors within the UAE that rely on postal and parcel services.

Peter Somers, CEO of Emirates Post, said: “The new business solutions will result in added convenience and faster more efficient delivery of services, as well as wider options for Emirates Post’s corporate customers. The implementation of our tailored and cost-efficient products reflect our relentless commitment to our stakeholders and the eCommerce industry. The move will strengthen our position as a leading postal and e-commerce logistics partner.”

Three categories

Emirates Post has showcased the new solutions under three categories, ‘eCommerce,’ ‘Digitisation,’ and ‘Sustainability’, all of which operate under the common theme ‘Evolution of Customer Experience.’

The new ‘E-Commerce’ service portfolio features a number of solutions including the cost-effective international shipping ‘EcomPro’ solution, which promises door to door transit time of three to five days depending on the destination; as well as ‘Domestic services’ which offer same-day and next-day domestic delivery options.

Another solution is its suite of ‘Fulfilment Solutions’ which comprise warehouse management and fulfilment services through the company’s facility in Dubai South along with localised micro fulfillment services via its customer centric hyper-local network across the UAE.

Digitisation

Under the ‘Digitisation’ category, Emirates Post has launched ‘EP Connect’, a new platform for corporate customers to manage their accounts, book shipments, keep track of their items, and manage invoicing, amongst many other features. This online and offline tool supports a seamless, convenient portal for corporate customers to interact with Emirates Post.

API (application programming interface) integrations and ‘Plug & Play’ solutions for corporate and e-commerce customers are also part of the ‘Digitisation’ showcase, in addition to their Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) programme for parcel sortation. This back-end solution will further Emirates Post’s operational efficiency, thus enabling the company to better serve its customers.

Emirates Post has also fully digitised customer onboarding to enhance onboarding within 24 hours of account opening. The process is faster, more convenient, and more efficient and has a sustainability aspect as it promotes paperless transactions.

Sustainability

Emirates Post Sustainability strategy features the organisation’s environmental focus, including the use of recyclable materials for its packaging, a fleet electrification programme, and the planned use of biofuels instead of regular fuel.

We are delighted to debut these services at the premier Seamless 2022, which convened industry leaders and like-minded peers. We look forward to participating in the event’s future editions to once again share our expertise with attendees,” Somers added.

Somers is one of the forum’s high-profile speakers this year. On the first day, he joined a panel discussion titled ‘Re-Mapping the Customer Journey in the New Logistics World.’ He will also give a keynote speech titled ‘How Emirates Post Is Reimagining Its Customer Engagement Strategy’ on day two of the event.

Stephen Stanton, Chief Business Officer, Emirates Post’s Parcels and Express unit, is also a speaker, sharing his expertise during a panel on day two titled ‘Gaining Competitive Differentiation Through the Last-Mile Approach: Achieving First-Time Success in Product Delivery.’-

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).