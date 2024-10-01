Egypt - The Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade probed ways of collaboration with Microsoft in digital transformation and database integration, according to a statement.

This was discussed in a meeting between Minister of Supply Sherif Farouk and Mirna Arif, General Manager of Microsoft Egypt.

During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation on enhancing the quality of government services and boosting investments in information technology.

This effort aligns with the Egyptian government's ongoing initiatives to support digital transformation projects and improve technological infrastructure across various sectors.

They also reviewed current collaborations between the ministry, the Holding Company for Food Industries (HCFI), and Microsoft, involving automation of work processes in consumer complexes and wholesale warehouses.

The meeting also tackled expanding cooperation on new projects to improve government efficiency and integrate databases, which would contribute to a complete digital transformation.

Additionally, the ministry and Microsoft agreed on the importance of adopting innovative technological solutions to ensure better market regulation and disciplined trade practices.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).